Save up to 35% on AmazonBasics’ tools and home improvement gear from $6

Amazon is currently taking up to 35% off a selection of its in-house tools and home improvement products with deals from under $6. Shipping is free on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Most notably, there’s the AmazonBasics 0.5-Cubic Feet Security Safe Box at $41.89. Normally selling for $57, that’s good for a 26% discount and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. The AmazonBasics Security Safe features a programmable electric lock, a steel construction and more to keep your valuables safe. Over 3,090 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for some additional top picks.

Other top AmazonBasics picks include:

AmazonBasics Security Safe Box features:

  • 0.5-cubic-foot security safe with electronic lock and 2 emergency override keys
  • Steel construction with carpeted floor to protect against scratches and damage
  • 2 live-door bolts and pry-resistant concealed hinges

