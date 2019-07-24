Save up to 35% on AmazonBasics’ tools and home improvement gear from $6

Amazon is currently taking up to 35% off a selection of its in-house tools and home improvement products with deals from under $6. Shipping is free on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Most notably, there’s the AmazonBasics 0.5-Cubic Feet Security Safe Box at $41.89. Normally selling for $57, that’s good for a 26% discount and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. The AmazonBasics Security Safe features a programmable electric lock, a steel construction and more to keep your valuables safe. Over 3,090 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for some additional top picks.
Other top AmazonBasics picks include:
- Household Drill and Drive Mixed Set: $6 (Reg. $9)
- 60W 750 Lumen LED Light Bulb 6-Pack: $12 (Reg. $16)
- Electrician 50 Pocket Tool Bag: $41 (Reg. $52)
- and even more…
AmazonBasics Security Safe Box features:
- 0.5-cubic-foot security safe with electronic lock and 2 emergency override keys
- Steel construction with carpeted floor to protect against scratches and damage
- 2 live-door bolts and pry-resistant concealed hinges
