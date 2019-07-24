Blu-ray + 4K from $10: Jurassic Park Collection, Glass, Dark Phoenix, more

Amazon is offering the Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection on 4K Blu-ray for $29.99 shipped. Or opt for the non-4K version at $19.99 Prime shipped. This is down from the normal prices of $75 and $30, respectively, and are new all-time lows that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re a Jurassic Park fan, this is a must-have collection. You’ll find Jurassic Park, The Lost World, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World in this set. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Regardless of which movie you buy, be sure you set up Movies Anywhere. This will let you take your digital copies to any streaming provider you could want, just about.

Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection:

Celebrate one of the biggest movie franchises of all time with Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection! From Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), Joe Johnston (Jurassic Park III), and Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World), dinosaurs once again roam the Earth in an amazing theme park on a remote island. The action-packed adventures find man up against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking filmmaking, these epic films are sheer movie-making magic which were 65 million years in the making. Welcome to Jurassic Park.

