This cable management box will help declutter your desk: $12 (Reg. up to $20)

QICENT Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Cable Management Box for $11.99 Prime shipped when coupon code MNL8IDN9 has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to $8 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Disguising itself similarly to a small printer, this hollow box is made to house all the cables that you desperately want to hide. The box features various holes along the top, side, and back, providing plenty of discreet ways to get cords from A to B. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now seems like the perfect time to nab two AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protectors for $8. They should be small enough to fit inside this box, allowing you to run all sorts of power cables in a clean manner. Over 4,000 of Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.2/5 stars.

QICENT Cable Management Box features:

Cable Organizer with two cable ties: Make your messy cables of power strip, adapters, USB hubs to be clean, and can only see tidy desktop or floor.

Super Bearing Capacity: Made from high-strength ABS material, can bear the heavy of a adult man. Can put your iPad, books and more on the Cord Organizer Box.

Protect Baby or Pets from Danger: Hide the electronic items into the box, so your lovely babys or pets cannot reach to electricity.

