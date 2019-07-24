Cold Steel knives up to $70 off with deals starting from $47 (Today only)

Today only Woot is offering some deep deals on Cold Steel knives. One standout here is the Cold Steel 28DWA Colossus for $77.99 Prime shipped. If you’re not a Prime members a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to as much as $300, it currently sells for more like $148 at Amazon and is now well under the going rate. Designed by custom knife maker Mike Wallace, it features a 4-inch blade made from American CTS XHP steel with a stippled two-tone G-10 handle and locking mechanism. Includes a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more options.

As for the rest of today’s Cold Steel sale, things are beginning to sell out so get in there while you can. You’ll still find options starting from $47 with huge discounts like today’s featured option. But if you don’t take your outdoor adventures serious enough to warrant a $50+ knife, grab a $9 Gerber with amazing reviews instead.

Cold Steel 28DWA Colossus:

Designed by custom knife maker Mike Wallace, the Colossus is quite simply a cutting machine!  Its extra-broad blade is fully flat ground, with a continuous curve that facilitates amazing shearing cuts! Made to pack as much cutting performance* into a 4” blade limit as possible, the Colossus was inspired by one simple design philosophy when it comes to cutting: If you can’t go long –go wide!

Cold Steel

