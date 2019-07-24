ComiXology takes up to 67% off Captain Marvel, X-Men and much more from $1

ComiXology is currently taking up to 67% off a selection of Captain Marvel, X-Men and other comics in its Marvel Fearless Females Sale from under $1. One standout from this collection of discounts is on Civil War II at $5.99. That’s good for a 60% discount from its usual $15 price tag and is the best we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 317-page graphic novel details the war between Captain Marvel and the Inumans with Tony Stark. It’s said to be one of the biggest battles in Marvel history, so today’s discount makes it must-have for your collection. Head below for more top picks.

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Civil War II synopsis:

When a new Inhuman emerges with the ability to profile the future, the Marvel Universe will be rocked to its core! While Captain Marvel harnesses Ulysses’ powers to prevent crime, Iron Man is violently opposed to the implications. As Tony Stark takes matters (and the law) into his own hands and declares war on the Inhumans, others are willing to fight — and even die — to stop him. And when one of the biggest heroes of all falls, the resulting trial of the century stokes the fire. Friendships crumble, teams are torn apart and the conflict goes galactic — but when the truth about Ulysses’ visions is revealed, all bets are off in one of the biggest battles in Marvel history!

