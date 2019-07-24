Crocs men’s clogs, sandals, sneakers and more from $15 at Hautelook

Hautelook’s Men’s Crocs Event offers select styles from just $15. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. Go in and out of the water with convenience with the Swiftwater Mesh Deck Clogs that are on sale for $35, which is $20 off the original rate. These clogs are great for hiking, lake days and more. They also have a breathable mesh for comfort and ridgid outsole for traction. Finally, these clogs have a pull tab and Velcro strap for support. Find the rest of our top picks from Crocs below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Athens II Flip Flops $20 (Orig. $35)
- Crocband Flip Flop Sandal $15 (Orig. $25)
- Walu Slip-On Loafer $40 (Orig. $65)
- Coast Clog $25 (Orig. $40)
- Swiftwater Mesh Deck Clogs $35 (Orig. $55)
- Bistro Clog $30 (Orig. $45)
- Santa Cruz Slip-On $35 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!