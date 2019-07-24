Cuisinart’s 7-Piece Chef’s Cookware Set with lifetime warranty: $50 (Reg. $75)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 7-Piece Chef’s Classic Stainless Cookware Set (77-7) for $49.97 shipped. This set is regularly closer to $75 at Amazon and around $70 at Target. Today’s deal is matching the previous deal price on this set and is the best we can find. It includes a 1-1/2-quart saucepan with cover, 3-quart saucepan with cover, a 10-inch open skillet and an 8-quart stockpot with lid. Made of mirror-polished stainless steel, features include stay-cool handles, drip-less rims and a lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 660 Amazon customers. More details below.

Clearly you’re paying for the brand name and that lifetime warranty with today’s featured deal. A highly-rated alternative would be the AmazonBasics 8-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set at under $29 shipped. Again you won’t get the stainless steel finish, lengthy warranty or a dishwasher safe design, but it is also nearly half the price. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Cuisinart 7-Piece Chef’s Classic Stainless Cookware Set:

Set Includes – 1-1/2 Qt. Saucepan w/Cover,3 Qt. Saucepan w/Cover,10″ Open Skillet and 8 Qt. Stockpot w/Cover,Cookware and lids constructed of mirror-polished stainless steel

Aluminum encapsulated in base ensures quick, even heating. Tightfitting cover seals in moisture and nutrients for healthier, more flavorful results, every time you cook

