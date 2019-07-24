Cuisinart’s Classic Steel Toaster Oven is now $50 for today only (Reg. $90+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Cuisinart Custom Classic Toaster Oven Broiler (TOB-40N) for $49.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $90 at Best Buy, this model fetches even more on Amazon with very similar options around the same price at Bed Bath and Beyond. Today’s deal is the lowest total we can find. This stainless steel toaster oven features toast, bagel, bake and broil functions, automatic shut-off, nonstick interior and a removable crumb tray. It is large enough to make an 11-inch pizza or 4 slices of toast. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Best Buy customers. More details below.
This Hamilton Beach toaster oven will save you a few bucks but you’ll save even more with the Oster 4-Slice Toaster Oven at just over $30 shipped. It carries solid ratings from nearly 800 Amazon customers and has much of the same feature set as today’s deal outside of the stainless steel housing. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.
Cuisinart Custom Classic Toaster Oven Broiler:
Cuisinart Custom Classic TOB-40 Toaster Oven Broiler: Make a variety of favorites with this toaster oven broiler that features toast, bagel, bake and broil functions for customized use and an automatic shutoff function for safety. The nonstick interior and removable crumb tray allow easy cleaning.
