Eastbay takes up to 25% off sitewide with deals on Nike, adidas and more

Eastbay’s Colorful Savings Event offers 15% off no minimum, 20% off purchases of $99+ and 25% off orders over $199. Just use code JULY15, JULY20 or JULY25 at checkout, respectively. Free shipping applies on all orders. For men, the adidas Ultraboost can be found from $132 and originally were priced at $180. These shoes are very on-trend for your workouts and everyday activities. Better yet, their slip-on design will give you a sock-like fit. They’re also available in a wide array of color options and rated 4.7/5 stars with over 4,000 reviews from Eastbay customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!