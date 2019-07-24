Frigidaire’s EXTREME Cooler keeps ice for 10 days at $85 (Reg. $130) + more

BuyDig is now offering the Frigidaire 25-Quart EXTREME Rotomolded Hard Cooler with Thermometer for $85 shipped. Regularly $129+ at Amazon and Home Depot, today’s deal is a rare price drop and the best we can find. For all you hardcore campers and outdoor adventurers, this cooler can keep drinks ice cold for up to 10 days. It comes with a built-in bottle opener, thermometer, heavy duty rubber latches, cup holder, fish ruler and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more cooler deals and details.

More Frigidaire Coolers on Sale:

Clearly these Frigidaire coolers, especially the XTREME models, are for hardcore outdoor enthusiasts, hikers and hunters. The kind of people who might be interested in checking out this insane Woolly Bear camping setup. But for the rest of us, a basic Coleman FlipLid starting from just $13 Prime shipped will more than likely do the trick.

Frigidaire 25-Quart EXTREME Rotomolded Hard Cooler:

Keep ice cold up to 10 days in this Frigidaire Professional 25 Qt. EXTREME Rotomolded Hard Cooler with Thermometer. It holds up to 24 cans, 25 lbs. of ice or 6.25 gallons. It features a bottle opener, built-in thermometer, heavy duty rubber latches, cupholder and fish ruler.

