GE’s UltraPro Bar Indoor HDTV Antenna drops to Amazon low at $31.50 (Reg. $38)

Amazon is currently offering the GE UltraPro Bar Indoor HDTV OTA Antenna for $31.40 shipped. Normally selling for $38, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve tracked and an all-time low at Amazon. This antenna can pull in free HDTV channels from up to 60 miles away and sports a compact design. Those looking to imbue their cord-cutting setups with local news, sports and other content will find this to be a compelling option. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Not sure what channels are available in your area? Swing by AntennaWeb for a rundown of your area’s OTA content. Head below for more.

Budget-conscious buyers looking to save some more should consider picking up the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $18. Unlike the GE model from above, this option lacks the extended 60-mile range.

Those looking to take the next steps will want to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

GE UltraPro Bar Indoor HDTV OTA Antenna features:

Absolutely free HD channels – Ditch expensive cable and satellite bills and continue viewing your favorite shows In Full HD on channels such as ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, Fox and much more with access to all the current events, sitcoms, kids, and sports programs without the monthly bill

Full HD crystal clear TV and HD sound quality – our indoor TV antenna has superior reception for both VHF and UHF signals, receiving uncompressed 1080p signal and the pure amp technology increases signal strength while reducing dropouts

