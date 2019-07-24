Put this glass/wood globe whiskey set on the bar for just $20 (50% off)

MDA Direct (98% positive feedback over the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Eravino Whiskey Globe Decanter with Antique Wood Stand for $19.99. The price will automatically drop in the cart. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, today’s deal is a solid 50% off and the lowest we can find. It is also matching our previous mention. A very similar set is listed at $25 from Daily Steals right now. Features of this number one best-selling set are the glass globe decanter with a glass sailing ship inside. Along with the tight fitting glass stopper, this set works great for bourbon, whiskey, scotch, vodka, rum or wine. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s deal is significantly less than this morning’s Ullo wine decanter. It is also about the same price as your typical glass 750ml decanter at $20. However, you could opt for this Lefonte Whiskey Decanter for under $14 Prime shipped. Clearly, you’re not getting the fancy globe setup, but it does have that classic 1950s look to it.

Eravino Whiskey Globe Decanter Set:

Desktop decanter shaped like a globe with a glass sailing ship inside it. Makes an eye-catching presentation whether filled with bourbon, whiskey, scotch, vodka, rum or wine. Great addition to your home collection. Tight fitting glass stopper keeps air out of the globe decanter, so your spirits or wine remain flavorful, and their aromas stay robust until you enjoy them

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!