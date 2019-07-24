These Wi-Fi smart plugs are great indoors or outside from $14 Prime shipped

TanTan Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Gosund Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $14.24 Prime shipped when you use the code 25PLUGTAN at checkout. This is 25% off its going rate, marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for a simple and easy way to turn on/off lamps, toasters, or coffee makers, this is your solution. These plugs are also compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, making voice control simple. Plus, if you have a pesky router, use the built-in scheduling feature to have it turn off and back on at 3 AM when nobody is (likely) using it. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re looking for an outdoor solution, Treatlife Official (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Benuo Waterproof Wi-Fi Smart Plug at $18.19 Prime shipped when the code KAGQR83F is used at checkout. This is down 30% from its $26 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This is great for turning on or off outdoor lights, and is also compatible with both Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For those who just want to control a single outlet, this single Wi-Fi Smart Plug is just $10 Prime shipped. Really, the only thing you’re losing out on here is you’ll only get one plug instead of two, and it’s not rated for outdoor use.

Gosund Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

Remote App Control: The wifi Plug uses your existing home 2.4G WiFi network to provide wireless control of lamps, fans, and more even when you’re not in the room or even the house.-with no subscription or hub required.

Voice Assistant Speaker: The wifi smart plug works Amazon Alexa, Google home assistant, and IFTTT to give you hands-free voice control over your lights and devices. You’ll love being able to turn any plugged-in device on and off with voice commands.

Create Custom Schedules: With schedules, you can set lamps to automatically turn on when it’s time for you to get out of bed, and you can instruct the coffee maker to start brewing coffee at the same time every morning.

Simple and Safe: This smart outlet fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing other sockets. It uses PC V0 class flame retardant materials housing prolong service life. 100~240V available voltage range supports small or large power home appliances while adds security.

