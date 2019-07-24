Home Depot 1-day Milwaukee tool sale: Up to 50% off tape measures, drills, more

For today only, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off a wide selection of Milwaukee power tools and accessories. Save on shipping costs by spending over $45 or opting for in-store pickup. One standout from the lot is the Milwaukee 25-foot Premium Magnetic Tape Measure with a 6-piece Cushion Grip Screwdriver Set for $34.97. Regularly $50, this is 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. The tape measure goes for $20 on its own and the screwdriver set carries a $30 price tag, for comparison sake. This tape measure features a finger stop, nylon blonde blade protection, anti-tear coating and magnetic design that “holds to EMT and steel studs.” Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details down below.

If you’re just looking for a basic tape measure consider the Komelon 4912IM Professional 12-foot model at just $5 Prime shipped. Clearly it doesn’t have the magnetic feature or the 25-foot length, but for basic DIY jobs, it might do the trick.

Either way, be sure to browse through the rest of today’s 1-day Milwaukee sale at Home Depot. You’ll find a wide range of power tools, some at hundreds of dollars off.

Milwaukee 25-foot Premium Magnetic Tape Measure :

The Milwaukee 25 ft. Compact Magnetic Tape Measure has up to 9 ft. of standout and a magnet that easily adheres to EMT and steel studs for ease of use. Built with nylon bond blade protection and a 5-point reinforced frame, this measuring tape is wear and impact resistant. For increased productivity on the job site, the tape measure features double sided printing with blue print scale allowing users to easily read and transfer measurements.

