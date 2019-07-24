JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Stand lets you mount a camera anywhere: $28.50 (20% off)

Amazon offers the JOBY GorillaPod 3K Stand Flexible Tripod for $28.50 shipped. Typically selling for $40, today’s offer is over $3 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time. JOBY’s tripod features flexible legs that allow you to mount your smartphone, GoPro or camera just about anywhere. It can support devices up to 6.6 pounds and thanks to rubberized foot grips, TPE plastic joints and an overall durable construction, it’s a capable option for handling the perils of field photography. Rate 4.2/5 stars from over 385 customers.

If you’ll be leaning more towards pairing the flexible tripod with a GoPro or less bulky camera, consider saving a bit more with the JOBY GorillaPod 1K Stand at $20. This option can only support devices up to 2.2 pounds, but you’ll still enjoy the same durable form-factor and feature-set.

JOBY GorillaPod 3K Stand Flexible Tripod features:

Flexible tripod secures mirrorless cameras anywhere

Strong: Holds devices weighing up to 3 kg (6.6 lbs.)

Rubberized ring and foot grips for stability in terrain

Durable medical-grade ABS plastic and TPE for secure joints

Works with pro-level accessories like GripTight PRO Mount

