Joe’s New Balance Back to School Event offers deals from $30 and free shipping

Head back to school in style with the Joe’s New Balance Event that’s offering select styles from just $30. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders, which is usually only on purchases of $99+. The men’s Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit Sneakers are a stylish and affordable option that are marked down to just $40. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $85. Their casual style will look great with joggers, jeans or shorts alike. Plus, they’re also available in a women’s style for the same price. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Joe’s New Balance.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit $40 (Orig. $85)
- Fresh Foam Cruz Sockfit $55 (Orig. $100)
- Fresh Foam Cruz Decon $40 (Orig. $85)
- REVlite 24 Shoes $30 (Orig. $65)
- Fuelcore NITREL Trail Shoes $38 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit $40 (Orig. $85)
- Fuelcore Agility v2 $30 (Orig. $90)
- Fresh Foam Sport Sneaker $38 (Orig. $75)
- FuelCore NERGIZE Sneaker $33 (Orig. $65)
- Fresh Foam Vongo v3 $68 (Orig. $135)
- …and even more deals…
