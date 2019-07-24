Snatch and run with this best-selling jogger stroller: $54 at Amazon (30% off)

- Jul. 24th 2019 5:02 pm ET

$54
0

Amazon is offering the Baby Trend Xcel Jogger Stroller for $53.84 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $23. This Amazon best-selling jogger stroller features large tires that are made to smoothly glide over all surfaces. The front wheel can swivel or be locked in place when jogging. A cup holder allows you stay hydrated as you run and a large canopy will protect your child from getting too much sun. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the trails you run are near the woods, you may want to grab the Jeep Mosquito and Bug Net for $9. It fits most jogger strollers, keeping bugs and mosquitoes away from your little one. Form-fitting elastic locks it in place and a design that is machine wash-friendly ensures that cleaning is simple.

Baby Trend Xcel Jogger Stroller features:

  • Large bicycle tires roll effortlessly over all surfaces
  • Accepts all Baby Trend infant car seat models
  • Front Swivel Wheel for easy maneuvering, locks for jogging
  • Reclining Padded Seat with 5 point harness, tether, large canopy and storage basket

