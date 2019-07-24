This $5 LED desk lamp also has a built-in USB charging port (50% off)

Walmart is offering the Mainstays 3.5W LED Desk Lamp with a USB Charging Port for $5 with free in-store pickup. This is 50% off its going rate and among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for a way to illuminate your desk and charge your iPhone at the same time, this is a great option. The LED bulb packs 15,000 hours of lighting potential, meaning you’ll never have to replace it. Rated 4/5 stars.

This is about as budget-friendly as LED lamps come. Even LED reading lights on Amazon are around $10 or more right now. If you’re trying to retrofit an older lamp with an LED bulb, be sure to check out this 4-pack of bulbs for just $5 Prime shipped.

Mainstays LED Desk Lamp features:

Mainstays LED Desk Lamp with USB Port: LED desk lamp USB port for charging devices Flexible gooseneck 3.5W high-power LEDs Boasts 240 lumens No need to replace bulbs This adjustable Mainstays LED Desk Lamp with USB Port can be placed on any desk, table or nightstand for an easy lighting source. It features a colorful finish with a flexible gooseneck that you can adjust to fit your needs. The Mainstays lamp uses less energy and is cooler to the touch than CFL or incandescent bulbs. With 3.5watt highpower LEDs boasting 240 lumens and no need to replace bulbs, it is a definite energy saver. This plug in, LED lamp has a convenient on/off switch on the base.

