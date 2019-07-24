Monoprice’s 5.1-Channel Home Theater System is less than $69 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is offering the Monoprice 5.1-Channel Home Theater System (108247) for $68.82 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Note: shipping is currently delayed 1 to 4 weeks. That’s $21+ off the going rate found at retailers like Monoprice and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. If you’ve been looking for a way to bring surround sound to your home theater, this Monoprice offering is an inexpensive way to get the job done. You’ll get a subwoofer, center, and four satellite speakers with mounts for each one. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

As an alternative, you could consider GPX 5.1-Channel Home Theater System (HT050B) at $44. It sports a sleeker design, but customer reviews take a dip compared to what is seen with Monoprice’s offering.

Monoprice 5.1-Channel Home Theater System features:

This speaker system features four satellite speakers and a center channel speaker for the mid- and high-range audio signals, plus an 8″ powered subwoofer to handle the low frequencies. All the speakers come with an attractive black finish and convenient spring-loaded signal connectors.

The center speakers use two 3″ shielded mid-range cones, while the satellites employ one 3″ cone and a 1/2″ dome tweeter. However, don’t let the small size fool you! These 8 ohm speakers will handle up to 125 watts of power from your home theater receiver at frequencies from 150 Hz to 20 kHz.

