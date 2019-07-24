Sweep up the savings with 25% off Neato’s Botvac D3 Pro Robotic Vacuum at $300

Walmart offers the Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Pro App-Controlled Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $500, we’ve more recently been tracking it for $400 at Best Buy. That’s good for a 25% discount, comes within $10 of our previous mention and is the second best we’ve seen in 2019. Neato Robotics’ D3 Pro comes packed with features that make cleaning even easier for you. With a 60-minute runtime, the D3 Pro also features the company’s LaserSmart navigation system. Plus, it touts Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT control alongside its smartphone companion app. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the advanced laser mapping and other higher-end features, then Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S is a highly-rated option that’ll only run you $230. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home.

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on look with the Eufy RoboVac 30C, which we’ve found to be a smart, powerful and affordable robo vac.

Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Pro features:

Clean your home daily without lifting a finger with the Neato Botvac D3 Pro, which easily handles every surface from hardwood to carpeting. A wide cleaning path takes care of larger messes, and a 60-minute run time covers your space. This Neato Botvac D3 Pro comes with a convenient charging base for storage and recharging.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!