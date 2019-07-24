Nerf’s $9 N-Strike SharpFire Blaster can be configured six ways (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike SharpFire Blaster for $8.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is a match for the best Amazon offer we’ve seen in 2019. This convertible blaster can be confined in six different ways thanks to its removable stock and barrel extension. Up to six darts can be stored on the blaster, with a total of 10 included in the box. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Prep to refill with an official Nerf 12-Dark Pack for $5. These are compatible with Nerf Elite and most N-Strike blasters, ensuring broad compatibility. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by 185 Amazon shoppers.

Nerf N-Strike SharpFire Blaster features:

SharpFire blaster is a 6-in-1 convertible blaster

Configure it 6 ways with the removable stock and barrel extension

Blaster converts to a holster

Store up to 6 darts on the blaster

Includes 10 darts

