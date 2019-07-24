Save 75% on three years of NordVPN and browse securely, now $107.50

NordVPN is offering three years of its award-winning VPN for $107.55. That’s just $1.99 per month, which is a huge savings over its normal $11.95 per month rate. I’ve been using NordVPN for over a year and absolutely love the service. If you travel often and find yourself in airports frequently, or just want to watch normal Netflix while you’re abroad, a VPN is a must. Plus, it keeps your browsing safe and secure. Want to learn more about NordVPN? Head over to VPN Mentor or Best VPN for more details.

Nomad Base Station

NordVPN features:

Double Encryption

Access over 2900+ servers worldwide

Ultra-fast Servers For Video Streaming

Onion Over VPN

No logs policy

Connect 6 devices at the same time

NordVPN protects your IP address, so your online activity is out of sight of your Internet service provider and any creepy snoopers. Secure up to 6 different devices at the same time! NordVPN apps are super easy to set up and use on Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. With NordVPN, you can securely access censored content, favorite streaming websites and social media platforms wherever you are.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!