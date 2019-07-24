Philips Hue White Cher Pendant Light falls to all-time low at $168 (Reg. $220)

Amazon offers the Philips Hue White Ambiance Cher Semi-Flushmount Pendant Light for $168.29 shipped. That’s good for a 23% discount from the going rate direct from Philips, is $12 under the concurrent sale price at Best Buy and is $7 under the previous Amazon all-time low. Today’s price cut is the best we’ve seen to date. This Philips Hue light features a semi-flushmount design that makes it perfect for adding overhead lightning into your smart home. Fitting into the brand’s White Ambiance lineup, it can output over 50,000 shades of warm to cool light to fit your mood. Ratings are still coming in, but Philips Hue lighting accessories are some of our personal favorites and more well-reviewed options on the market. More below.

A nice table-side alternative is the Philips Hue White Ambiance Lamp at $90. It features the same HomeKit control and other lighting features, just in a more compact design.

Philips Hue White Cher Pendant Light features:

Opt for a bright or soft white glow with this 3000-lumen Philips Hue Cher LED light. It lets you set lighting schedules and adjust its brightness via the Philips Hue app when integrated with a Hue Bridge hub. Control this dimmable Philips Hue Cher LED light by voice through Amazon Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

