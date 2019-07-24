Pour the perfect glass with Üllo’s Wine Purifier + Carafe for $80 (Reg. $130)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Üllo Wine Purifier + Carafe (U002R) for $79.99 shipped. That’s $50 under the regular price tag and the best we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, where it is currently $105. This set is designed for removing sulfites and sediment in both red and white wines, while offering up a pretty carafe to serve it in. It is made of handblown borosilicate glass and comes along with 6 sulfite filters as well as a travel bag. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you can certainly get a wine carafe for less than $80, today’s also includes the purifier top. However, if you don’t need that, consider the gorgeous Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper for $35. It carries solid ratings and is made of mouth-blown glass. Otherwise, consider grabbing some additional filters for the Üllo. A 10-pack goes for $30 right now via Best Buy. We also still have the Rabbit Wine Aerator and Sealer Gift Set at just $10 shipped (50% off).

Üllo Wine Purifier + Carafe:

Purify wine with this dishwasher-safe Üllo + carafe. It comes with six filters that remove sediment and sulfites from red or white wines for a tastier beverage. The modern tapered design of this handblown glass Üllo + carafe looks sophisticated and ensures a comfortable grip while you pour drinks.

