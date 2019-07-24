Pour the perfect glass with Üllo’s Wine Purifier + Carafe for $80 (Reg. $130)

- Jul. 24th 2019 8:12 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $130 $80
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Üllo Wine Purifier + Carafe (U002R) for $79.99 shipped. That’s $50 under the regular price tag and the best we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, where it is currently $105. This set is designed for removing sulfites and sediment in both red and white wines, while offering up a pretty carafe to serve it in. It is made of handblown borosilicate glass and comes along with 6 sulfite filters as well as a travel bag. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While you can certainly get a wine carafe for less than $80, today’s also includes the purifier top. However, if you don’t need that, consider the gorgeous Sagaform Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper for $35. It carries solid ratings and is made of mouth-blown glass. Otherwise, consider grabbing some additional filters for the Üllo. A 10-pack goes for $30 right now via Best Buy. We also still have the Rabbit Wine Aerator and Sealer Gift Set at just $10 shipped (50% off).

Üllo Wine Purifier + Carafe:

Purify wine with this dishwasher-safe Üllo + carafe. It comes with six filters that remove sediment and sulfites from red or white wines for a tastier beverage. The modern tapered design of this handblown glass Üllo + carafe looks sophisticated and ensures a comfortable grip while you pour drinks.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $130 $80

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Ullo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard