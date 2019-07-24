Upgrade to Razer’s Wolverine PC + Xbox One Controller for $100 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition PC/Xbox One Controller for $99.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Microsoft and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This tournament edition controller is made to take gamers’ experiences to the next level. It features a hair trigger mode that “greatly reduces travel on travel distance on your left and right triggers for a competitive edge,” four remappable buttons, and Chroma lighting for fancy RGB effects while gaming. Ergonomics have been optimized to ensure players “stay comfortable during hours of gaming.” Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

A less expensive alternative would be Microsoft’s Sport White Special Edition Xbox Controller for $55. This white controller features mint and silver accents that make it stand out from what’s seen in typical controllers.

Razer Wolverine Tournament Controller features:

Competitive Edge – Switch to hair trigger mode to greatly reduce travel distance on your left and right triggers for a competitive edge

4 Remappable Multi-Function buttons – For Ultimate control at your fingertips

Chroma Lighting – Show off your personal style with Chroma’s wide selection of lighting effects and stunning profiles

Optimized Ergonomics – Stay comfortable during hours of gaming

