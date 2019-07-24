The Ocmo “ninja rope platformer” on iOS is now yours for FREE (Reg. $5)

Ocmo for iOS is described as a “ninja rope platformer”. A combination of slick movement, physics based gameplay and “tight controls create unique sense of freedom and flow.” The regularly $5 game is now FREE on the App Store for the first time since Black Friday 2018. It features over 80 dangerous levels, secrets, boss fights and more, with absolutely no in-app purchases. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 gamers. More details below.

iOS Universal: Ocmo: FREE (Reg. $5)

“I love it” John Romero (Quake, Doom)

“There are not many games worth playing on mobile, but Ocmo definitely is” Tommy Refenes (Super Meat Boy)

Survive the 80 dangerous levels including secrets and boss fights. Set new records and share speedrunning videos. Swing with tentacles through the levels using momentum to your advantage. Eat rabbits and discover the world. You are the monster of the forest.