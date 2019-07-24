Highly-rated strategy game Splendor is on sale for under $20 + more deals from $9

Amazon offers the Splendor Board Game for $19 Prime shipped. Same price at Walmart with free in-store pickup where available. It goes for closer to $40 at stores like Target and Barnes & Noble. Amazon had been charging as much as $36 before this drop to the all-time low there. Today’s offer even beats a Black Friday 2018 deal by a buck. This economic card-based strategy game takes place during the European Renaissance. The aim is to collect as many gems as possible to create “the most fantastic jewelry.” It’s designed for 2 to 4 players. Nearly 1,700 Amazon shoppers have come together to rate Splendor 4.8/5 stars. Head below for even more board and tabletop games on sale at Amazon.

More discounted board & tabletop games:

Splendor Board Game:

As a wealthy Renaissance merchant, acquire mines and transportation, hire artisans and woo the nobility. Create the most fantastic jewelry to become the best-known merchant of them all! Acquire precious stones to trade them for development cards. Use development cards to acquire more gem stones. Use your gems and gold to create the most fantastic jewelry, and appeal to the nobles to gain the prestige you need to win.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!