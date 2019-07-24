Keep your MacBook from overheating with this $13 laptop cooling pad

VEGA DIRECT (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TeckNet Laptop Cooling Pad for $12.94 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code TECKNETN8 at checkout. This is down from its near-$25 going rate at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. If you’re worried about how hot your MacBook is running, this is a great way to solve it. Not only will your laptop breathe better on this pad, but the built-in USB-powered fans will also help to draw away heat, letting it run even cooler. Rated 4.6/5 stars from hundreds.

Nomad Base Station

If you just want to let your laptop breathe better on its own and don’t need the extra fans, then this mesh laptop stand is a great alternative at $10 Prime shipped. It supports multiple angles, allowing you to easily get your laptop at eye level for better working ergonomics.

TeckNet Laptop Cooling Pad features:

TechNet laptop Cooling Pad with 3 powerful fans works at 1200 RPM to pull in cool air from the bottom to save your laptop, notebook, netbook, Ultra Book, Apple Mac book Pro cool from overheating due to long time on-line or gaming.

3 USB powered 110mm fans and Power switch design, Ultra quiet and easy to use; No mains power connection needed.

2 extra USB ports for additional USB device. Blue LED indicators at the rear helps to confirm the laptop cooler is running.

Ergonomic comfort – 2 adjustable levels to lift and tilt your laptop for better viewing and increased comfort; rubber grips at the bottom keep your laptop from sliding.

Compatible with various laptop sizes from 12 up to 17 inches, such as Apple MacBook Pro Air, HP, ALIENWARE, Dell, Lenovo, as US, etc. (USB cable included).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!