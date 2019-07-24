Dolby Atmos headlines VIZIO’s 3.1.2-Ch. Soundbar System at $270 (Reg. $470)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the VIZIO 36-inch 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar System for $269.99 shipped. Also available for the same price directly from Best Buy. Normally selling for $470 at VIZIO, today’s offer is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Dolby Atmos sound highlights VIZIO’s 36-inch soundbar, which completes the hi-fi sound experience with Dynamic Audio Clarity, upward-firing speakers and wireless subwoofer for added bass. You’ll also find built-in Chromecast capabilities. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity are included alongside mini jack, optical digital audio, USB, HDMI and Toslink ports. Having just been released earlier this year, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating.

VIZIO’s discounted soundbar is about as affordable as they come for a Dolby Atoms-enabled model. Most similarly-features alternatives sell for $400 or more at Amazon, for comparison.

For those that can live without that notable feature, consider saving a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. At $199, it’s an appealing way to give your TV’s audio a bit of a boost.

VIZIO 36-inch 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar System features:

Enjoy cinematic experiences in the comfort of your home with this VIZIO soundbar. Two upward-firing speakers deliver dedicated overhead sound for outstanding audio performance, while the wireless slim subwoofer adds deep bass for a more immersive experience. This VIZIO soundbar features height volume control to help you achieve audio clarity that complements different content types and a variety of room sizes.

