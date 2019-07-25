This hitch-mounted rack holds 4 bikes at $114 shipped (Reg. $210)

- Jul. 25th 2019 3:46 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Allen Sports 4-Bike Hitch Rack for $113.85 shipped. This is down nearly $100 from its going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you love biking, then you know how much of a hassle it can be to get to the trail. This makes transporting up to four bikes easy, as they all just strap in and away you go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A must when transporting bikes is this 10-pack of Velcro straps for $12 Prime shipped. This will let you stabilize your front tire, keeping it from turning while you drive.

Allen Sports Bike Rack features:

  • Quick install locking hitch insert fits 2 in. Receiver hitches; includes 2 keys
  • Quick set carry arms snap into place and fold out of the way when not in use
  • Dual compound tie-down cradles & quick set straps individually secure and protect bicycles
  • Internal tilt-away release allows for easy lift gate access
  • Padded spine shield protects bicycles during transport

