This hitch-mounted rack holds 4 bikes at $114 shipped (Reg. $210)

Amazon is offering the Allen Sports 4-Bike Hitch Rack for $113.85 shipped. This is down nearly $100 from its going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you love biking, then you know how much of a hassle it can be to get to the trail. This makes transporting up to four bikes easy, as they all just strap in and away you go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A must when transporting bikes is this 10-pack of Velcro straps for $12 Prime shipped. This will let you stabilize your front tire, keeping it from turning while you drive.

Allen Sports Bike Rack features:

Quick install locking hitch insert fits 2 in. Receiver hitches; includes 2 keys

Quick set carry arms snap into place and fold out of the way when not in use

Dual compound tie-down cradles & quick set straps individually secure and protect bicycles

Internal tilt-away release allows for easy lift gate access

Padded spine shield protects bicycles during transport

