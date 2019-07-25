Amazon’s discounting fine jewelry up to 50% off from $70 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vir Jewels (97% positive lifetime) via Amazon is offering up to 50% off select earrings, bracelets and more. Orders receive free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 1/2 cttw Certified Diamond Stud Earrings for $190. Regularly $300, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This style features a screw back option that will help make the earrings secure. Diamond earrings are also a great way to polish a look as they’re timeless. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Another piece that will elevate any look is a diamond bracelet and the Vir Jewelry 2 cttw Diamond Bracelet Tennis 14K is stunning. It’s currently on sale for $800, which is $200 off the regular rate. This bracelet is perfect for any special event and will be worn for years to come. Shop the rest of today’s Gold Box here.

If you’re not familiar with Vir Jewels, the brand was featured in Ellen DeGeneres’s Favorite Things for Valentine’s Day Guide.

Vir Jewels Diamond Stud Earrings feature:

Jewelry Gift Box Included

Total Diamond Carat Weight Of The 2 Stones Is 0.50 CT

14K White Gold ; Screw Back Earrings

Minimum Clarity – I2-I3 ; Minimum Color – O-P

