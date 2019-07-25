AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage at up to 53% off from $37 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering up to 53% off a selection of AmazonBasics Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage. Plus, Amazon Prime members receive free delivery. (Not a Prime member? Delivery adds $6.) A standout from this sale is the AmazonBasics 24-inch Hardside Luggage for $37, which is down from its original rate of $55. This luggage has a TSA lock, spinner wheels and it’s rated 4.3/5 stars from Amazon customers. Better yet, it also comes in a 28-inch option that’s on sale for $55 and originally was priced at $85.

Finally, if you’re packing for a longer stay the 3-Piece Spinner Set is currently marked down to $95. This set is regularly priced at $165 and would be wonderful for any of your trips this summer or fall. It’s also available in several color options.

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage features:

24-inch hardside spinner check-in luggage—ideal for 3- to 5-day trips

Protective hard shell with scratch-resistant finish; made of extra-thick ABS (thicker than the competition) for enhanced strength and durability

Fully lined interior with divider; 150D-polyester interior organizer with 3 zippered pockets for conveniently storing smaller items

Expandable for up to 15% additional packing capacity; solid, strong zippers; telescoping handle for comfortable maneuvering; securely mounted short handle

4 double spinner wheels ensure smooth-rolling mobility in any direction

