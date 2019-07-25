Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nordstrom Rack, AmazonBasics Luggage, Zappos, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Athleta Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off select leggings and more from $25
- Oakley, Nike, The North Face, more up to 80% off during 6PM’s Christmas in July
- PrAna End of Season Event cuts40%-50% off swimwear, T-shirts, more
- PUMA Back to School Deals featureup to 30% off sneakers, backpacks, more
- Lululemon kicks up your golf game with the Evolution Polo Shirt for $44 (Reg. $88)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale cuts an extra 25% off Cole Haan, Nike, more
- Amazon’s discounting fine jewelry up to 50% off from $70 shipped, today only
- AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage at up to 53% off from $37 Prime shipped
- Zappos Birthday Sale takes an extra 20% off all clearance items: Nike, more
- Banana Republic cuts up to 40% off must-have styles for summer
Home Goods and more |
- Westcott’s best-selling Titanium Bonded Scissors: 2-pack for $5.50 (40% off)
- Saveat least 50% on this Oster Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $60 + much more
- Pier One Semi-Annual Clearance Sale cuts up to 75% off furniture, more
- Pick up two WALI Echo Dot Outlet Mounts for just $8.50 at Amazon
- Start your DIY toolkit with this CRAFTSMAN 2-drill combo set: $99 (Reg. $149)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!