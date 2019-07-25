One of the best prices ever on Wired Magazine: 2 years at $7.50 (Reg. $30+)

DiscountMags is now offering a fantastic deal on Wired magazine — basically, Black Friday good. Which is fitting considering the Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale kicked off this morning. You can now grab two years of Wired magazine with free delivery for just $7.49. Simply select the two year option on the listing page and use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special deal. At just $3.75 per year, this is among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. Amazon is currently charging $5 with auto renewals or $25 without. But it usually goes for around $15 per year or so. More details below.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

