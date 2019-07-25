Black Friday in July haircut kits/shavers from just $4: Wahl, Gillette, more

As part of its gigantic Black Friday in July event, Best Buy is offering the Wahl Extreme Grip Pro Hair Clipper (79465) for $24.99 shipped. For early access, you’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get this price, but it’s free to join. Regularly as much as $40, today’s deal is $15 off the going rate and the best we can find. Very similar models are going for over $40 at Amazon. This is a complete cutting kit with the clippers themselves as well as a barber comb, scissors, blade guard, cleaning cloth, cleaning brush, oil and more. It also includes 12 comb attachments so you don’t mess your own hair up (send us a pic if you do though). Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more shaver/clipper deals.

The Wahl Color Pro Complete Hair Cutting Kit is a great alternative to today’s Black Friday in July deals at just $18.50 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 12,000 Amazon customers and is sure to get the job done just as well.

Wahl Extreme Grip Pro Hair Clipper:

Give yourself a professional-quality haircut at home with this WAHL Extreme Grip Pro complete haircutting kit. An assortment of 12 guards lets you choose the perfect length for sideburns and edges, while the self-sharpening precision blades offer clean, neat cuts. This WAHL Extreme Grip Pro haircutting kit comes with scissors, combs and a handy storage case, providing everything needed to set up a home barber’s chair.

