Start your DIY toolkit with this CRAFTSMAN 2-drill combo set: $99 (Reg. $149)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN V20 2-Tool 20-volt Max Power Tool Combo Kit for $99 shipped. Also at Lowe’s. This is down from its $149 going rate and is among the best available. If you don’t yet have a DIY toolkit for summer and fall projects, this is the perfect beginning to one. CRAFTSMAN is one of the most well-known names in the industry when it comes to home improvement brands. You’ll get an impact and regular drill here, along with two batteries and a case. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
If you want an all-in-one project kit, this BLACK+DECKER set is a great buy at $79 shipped. You’ll get a drill, hammer, bits, tape measure, and more, prepping you for just about any project.
CRAFTSMAN V20 2-Tool 20V Combo Kit features:
- 20V max* 1/2 in. Cordless drill with powerful motor provides 280 UWO of power for demanding drilling and fastening tasks
- 20V max* 1/2 in. Cordless drill with 2 speed gearbox ranging from 0350 RPM and 01, 500 RPM for speed of application
- 20V max* 1/4 in. Cordless impact driver provides 1, 460 inlbs of torque running at 2, 800 RPM and 3, 100 BPM for heavy duty fastening tasks
- 20V max* 1/4 in. Cordless impact driver features a drop and load one handed bit change
- Both units feature an LED light for improved visibility
- Compact designs and contoured overmolded handles make working in tight spaces easier and more comfortable
- Storage bag is included for ease of transportation and storage
