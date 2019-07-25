Start your DIY toolkit with this CRAFTSMAN 2-drill combo set: $99 (Reg. $149)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN V20 2-Tool 20-volt Max Power Tool Combo Kit for $99 shipped. Also at Lowe’s. This is down from its $149 going rate and is among the best available. If you don’t yet have a DIY toolkit for summer and fall projects, this is the perfect beginning to one. CRAFTSMAN is one of the most well-known names in the industry when it comes to home improvement brands. You’ll get an impact and regular drill here, along with two batteries and a case. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you want an all-in-one project kit, this BLACK+DECKER set is a great buy at $79 shipped. You’ll get a drill, hammer, bits, tape measure, and more, prepping you for just about any project.

CRAFTSMAN V20 2-Tool 20V Combo Kit features:

20V max* 1/2 in. Cordless drill with powerful motor provides 280 UWO of power for demanding drilling and fastening tasks

20V max* 1/2 in. Cordless drill with 2 speed gearbox ranging from 0350 RPM and 01, 500 RPM for speed of application

20V max* 1/4 in. Cordless impact driver provides 1, 460 inlbs of torque running at 2, 800 RPM and 3, 100 BPM for heavy duty fastening tasks

20V max* 1/4 in. Cordless impact driver features a drop and load one handed bit change

Both units feature an LED light for improved visibility

Compact designs and contoured overmolded handles make working in tight spaces easier and more comfortable

Storage bag is included for ease of transportation and storage

