Get 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited at up to 50% off, now $49 for Prime members

Amazon is offering 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited service for $49 to its Prime members. This is down from its non-Prime price of $99, the normal going rate of $69, and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. FreeTime Unlimited is great for your children to access kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games on just about any device. Whether your little tyke is age 3 or 12, there’s something on FreeTime for them. Learn more in our previous coverage of Amazon’s kid-friendly service.

FreeTime Unlimited is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices.

Parents also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences.