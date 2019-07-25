Get 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited at up to 50% off, now $49 for Prime members

- Jul. 25th 2019 2:23 pm ET

Get this deal
Up to $99 $49
0

Amazon is offering 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited service for $49 to its Prime members. This is down from its non-Prime price of $99, the normal going rate of $69, and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. FreeTime Unlimited is great for your children to access kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games on just about any device. Whether your little tyke is age 3 or 12, there’s something on FreeTime for them. Learn more in our previous coverage of Amazon’s kid-friendly service.

Nomad Base Station

FreeTime Unlimited:

FreeTime Unlimited is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices.

Parents also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Up to $99 $49

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide