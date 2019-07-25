This interactive Fill-In Filmography wall art is now 25% off ahead of release

Pop Chart is the maker of some amazing pop culture-focused wall art. From Marvel characters to coffee infographics and art that depicts the NYC subway system, there’s little bit of something for everyone. The company is now introducing its new Fill-In Filmography print at $40. It is essentially a pretty list of big movies by genre with an interesting interactive element to it. And the code below will knock 25% off too.

The new Pop Chart Fill-In Filmography art is “fully customizable to reflect your personal tastes.” You can grab a pencil and fill in next to each film to mark it as “Loved It,” “Liked It,” or merely “Watched It.” ” It is now up for pre-order with a July 29th shipping date at $40. But if you use code TWOTHUMBSUP at checkout, your total will drop down to $30. Shipping is free in orders over $50, but this code will also work on the frame and hardware options too (found on the listing page), in which case you will receive free shipping.

More from Pop Chart:

A massive mapping of cinematic genres (with representative movies for each category), this big-screen behemoth is fully customizable to reflect your personal tastes—just grab a pencil and fill in the circle next to each film to mark it as “Loved It,” “Liked It,” or merely “Watched It”! Whether your prefer Period Pieces, Musicals, or tales of Haunted Dolls, there’s something here for cinephiles of every sort. Note that unlike our other frames, this version has no acrylic sheet over the print, for obvious pencil-enabling purposes.

