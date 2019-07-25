Lenovo Mac Backpack Sale: Armored $41.50 (Reg. $65), Urban $36, more from $12

- Jul. 25th 2019 5:01 pm ET

Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its Armored Gaming Backpack for $41.59 shipped when coupon code BAGS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $23 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This beast of a backpack is ready for gaming laptops with up to 17-inch screens. This means that MacBook users will have oodles of room leftover, even if they plan on buying Apple’s rumored MacBook Pro. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find more Lenovo backpacks on sale and be sure to use the code above to lock in maximum savings.

More Lenovo backpacks on sale:

If none of these are jumping off the page at you, check out Timbuk2’s Parkside Backpack for $32. It sports three interior pockets and four exterior ones. A built-in MacBook compartment is ready to hold laptops up to 15 inches in size.

Lenovo Armored Gaming Backpack features:

  • Limitless storage potential – 3 compartments and 16 well-placed pockets give you the freedom to haul up to 17″ of tech and all the peripherals you can imagine
  • Maximum protection – you may need an umbrella, but your backpack doesn’t! with a Hard, weatherproof exoskeleton, you’ll be well-equipped for anything mother nature throws your way
  • Built for comfort – for your back: a compression-molded back panel providing airflow ventilation. For your shoulders: adjustable shoulder straps paired with a supporting chest buckle

