Link2Home 25-foot Extension Cord Reel with USB ports for $30 (25% off) + more

For today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off Link2Home Extension Cord Reels. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout is the 25-foot Link2Home Extension Cord Reel with USB (EM-EL-275E) for $29.99. Regularly $40 or more, today’s deal is at least 25% off and the best price we can find. It has never dropped this low on Amazon. Featuring three grounded outlets, two USB ports and a 25-foot 16AWG extension cord, this reel will keep you powered up and tidy at the same time. It also has a circuit breaker that will protect your gear against overloads and the like. Ships with a 3-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon with similar models doing just as well at Home Depot. More deals and details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for much larger models and the sans-USB variant starting from just $25 Prime shipped. Or forget the reel altogether and just grab yourself one of these AmazonBasics extension cords from just $13 Prime shipped. You might as well bump up to 25-foot for $1 more though.
Link2Home Extension Cord Reel:
Tangle Free Cord Management – Stay organized. Extension cord easily winds into reel keeping cords neat and tidy for next use. Built-In Circuit Breaker – Circuit breaker with overload protection will automatically go off when the rated current or voltage is exceeded to protect devices from damage.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!