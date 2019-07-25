PUMA Back to School Deals feature up to 30% off sneakers, backpacks, more

PUMA gets you ready for Back to School with deals at up to 30% off. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. One of the most notable back to school deals is the Square Backpack that’s on sale for $25 and originally was priced at $42. This backpack was designed for athletes to fit all of their gear. It also has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. Better yet, it comes in two color options. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!