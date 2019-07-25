Tyger’s 16-in-1 Shovel Multi-Tool keeps you prepared for $71 (Reg. $90+)

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, MaxMate (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Tyger 16-in-1 Shovel Folding Compact Shovel Tool (TG-SV8U3217) for $71.20 shipped. Regularly up to $90 or so, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. It sells for over $120 at Walmart. Ideal for your outdoor adventures this summer and beyond, this is essentially a shovel-based multi-tool. It is made of “military grade solid carbon steel and aerospace grade anodized aluminum tubes”. It is great for emergency situations and as a handy multi-tool while in the woods. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the shovel-style and price tag are a little heavy handed for your needs, consider a smaller multi-tool for your next trip. The Gerber Dime might not transform into a giant shovel, but it is only $16 Prime shipped and includes 10 super handy tools, plus a 4+ star rating from thousands.

Tyger 16-in-1 Shovel Folding Compact Shovel Tool:

US patent pending shovel forged from military grade solid carbon steel and aerospace grade anodized aluminum tubes, TYGER shovel sets the highest standards in the industry and is durable for lifetime! 16-in-1 multifunction for Off-roading, Camping, Hiking, 4-Wheeling, SUVing, Backpacking, Fishing.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!