Pick up two WALI Echo Dot Outlet Mounts for just $8.50 at Amazon

Wali Electric (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its Echo Dot Outlet Mount for $8.49 shipped. Regularly up to $11, today’s deal knocks 25% off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I own fifteen Echo Dots and have been using similar mounts for quite some time. They provide an easy way to put an Echo Dot in any room without cluttering it up. A spool along the back provides an easy way to wind up the cord and keep it out of sight. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use today’s savings towards some Cable Clips for $7. These hands clips hold a cable snugly in place and can be mounted nearly anywhere thanks to a peel-and-stick adhesive found along the back. Ten come in a package, providing you with plenty to reorganize a desk.

WALI Echo Dot Outlet Mount features:

Fit: Exclusively Dot 3rd Generation onto existing power outlet. The sound direct to you, not to the ceiling.

Practical Design: Securely hold Dot Gen3 without blocking sound, a small flange in the back improves acoustic quality as it prevents the device from resting directly against the wall.

Elegance: Sleek low profile design aesthetically compliment any wall, cabinet or furniture. Cable management hides messy wires neatly behind the mount. No assembly required.

Environment: Pet-proof and child-proof your Dot 3 without compromising sound transfer.

