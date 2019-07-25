Westcott’s best-selling Titanium Bonded Scissors: 2-pack for $5.50 (40% off)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Westcott 8-inch Straight Titanium Bonded Scissors (13901) for $5.44. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $9, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and within about $0.50 of the lowest we have tracked. Staples charges $15 for comparison. Whether it’s to prep for the upcoming school year or just for around the house, these scissors are great for your typical tasks including paper, cardboard, light line, fabric and other non-industrial materials. They ship with stainless steel blades and a limited lifetime warranty. These best-selling scissors carry a 4+ star rating from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, today’s two-pack is less than most single options on Amazon. Although you can save slightly more by opting for a single pair of Scotch Precision Scissors at $4 Prime shipped. But at just $2.72 per pair for today’s featured deal, it might be a smarter buy in the long run.

Westcott 8-inch Straight Titanium Bonded Scissors:

Titanium bonded blades are 3X harder than stainless steel; blades stay sharper longer

Corrosion resistant

Contoured soft grip handles

Ideal for paper, cardboard, light line, fabric and other materials. Product dimensions: 10.9 x 0.8 x 4.4 inches

Manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty

