Zappos Birthday Sale takes an extra 20% off all clearance items: Nike, more

Zappos celebrates its 20th year with a Big Birthday Sale that offers an extra 20% off sale styles with code BDAY20 at checkout. Join Zappos Rewards at no cost and get free expedited delivery. For men, the Nike Golf Breathe Vapor Jacquard Polo Shirt is on sale for $42 and originally was priced at $65. This shirt is infused with stretch for your golf swing and features moisture-wicking properties to keep you cool. This shirt is also fashionable to wear with shorts, jeans or chinos alike. Find the rest of our top picks from Zappos below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Callaway Textured Yarn-Dyed Knit Shorts $42 (Orig. $75)
- Nike Golf Breathe Vapor Jacquard Polo $42 (Orig. $65)
- Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack $36 (Orig. $55)
- adidas Golf Ultimate Melt Away Shorts $50 (Orig. $90)
- Callaway Coronado – Fairways For Warriors $72 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Soludos Braided Slide Sandal $64 (Orig. $99)
- Nike Flex 2-in-1 Woven Shorts $29 (Orig. $40)
- TOMS Poppy Sandals $65 (Orig. $90)
- J.Crew Cyprus Sandal $52 (Orig. $80)
- Vince Camuto Citriana $71 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!