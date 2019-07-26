Upgrade to 4K while PS4 Pro is at one of its best prices: $315 (Reg. $400)

- Jul. 26th 2019 12:58 pm ET

Best Buy’s Google Express store is now offering PlayStation 4 Pro consoles for just $314.99 shipped. Simply apply code GDSMZL at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $400, Amazon is now matching the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale at $350 with today’s featured deal being the lowest price can find. In fact, this is matching the best we have tracked. PS4 Pro comes with an HDMI cable, DualShock 4 controller, a headset and 4K-ready internals to take your game room up a notch. You will need a 4K TV to do that though; fortunately, they are up to $1,000 off today. All of today’s summer Black Friday game deals are right here and you’ll find even more details down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Score yourself a dual controller charger for $12 and then head over to the wide ranging PlayStation Summer sale for some discounted digital titles to get you going. Oh, and your can still grab 1 year of PS Plus for just $40 (Reg. $60).

PlayStation 4 Pro Consoles:

  • Explore vivid game worlds with rich visuals heightened by PS4 Pro
  • Support for faster frame rates that comes with super-sharp action for select PS4 games
  • Compatible with every PS4 game. Play online with other PS4 players with PlayStation Plus
  • With up to 4K streaming and 4K auto-upscaling for video content

