ALDO kicks up your style with up to 70% off during its End of Season Sale

ALDO’s End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $70 or more. Elevate your wardrobe with the Canalelli Light Brown Loafers that are on sale for $60 and originally were priced at $120. These loafers are easy to slip on and can be worn with jeans or slacks alike. They’re available in three color options and have a rigid outsole for extra traction. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Gwurka Sandals are a must-have. They’re on sale for $56 and originally were priced at $80. These sandals are chic and a perfect transition shoe from summer to fall.

Our top picks for women include:

