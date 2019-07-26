AmazonBasics workout gear from $10: yoga mats, kettlebells, more (Today only)

- Jul. 26th 2019 9:01 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of AmazonBasics workout gear from $10. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. You’re looking at a selection of gear including yoga mats, kettlebells, resistance trainers and more. One standout from the lot is the AmazonBasics Yoga & Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap from $9.99. The pink model is $9.99 and the red one is $11.99. Starting at $12.50 and $15 on Amazon respectively, these are some of the best prices we have tracked and a perfect time to grab a fresh, new mat. Features include a non-slip surface, 1.4-inch of thickness and  carrying strap. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

You’ll also find 10, 45, or 50-pound kettlebells starting from $16, which is slightly below the direct price on Amazon. The 15 to 40-pound options are only available on Amazon.

For discounted workout apparel, check out the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale at up to 60% off and the best women’s fashion items from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale at under $100.

AmazonBasics Yoga & Exercise Mat:

  • Exercise mat for yoga, pilates, and other workout routines
  • Textured non-slip surface for enhanced traction
  • 1/4-inch thickness for comfortable, cushioning support
  • Made of lightweight, durable foam; carrying strap included
  • Measures approximately 74 x 24 x 0.25 inches (LxWxH)
  • The Yoga mat is better for beginners

woot

woot
AmazonBasics

