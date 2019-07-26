Ameriwood’s hairpin-legged Retro Desk receives a 20% discount: $47 (2019 low)

- Jul. 26th 2019 1:12 pm ET

$47
0

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Altra Owen Retro Desk for $46.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s over 20% off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2019 by $5. With a light brown surface and hairpin legs, this desk is a great way to slim down and modernize a home office. It measures about 3.5-feet wide, providing plenty of room for those working from a MacBook or other portable PC. A 30-pound weight ensures that moving it around is not a strenuous task and can be done by nearly anyone. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Keep your new desk looking great with some of Pledge’s Lemon Enhancing Wipes at $4. Not only are these great on wood, they also work well on granite, laminate, stainless steel, and more. This makes them a well-rounded purchase that will help you keep appliances and furniture looking their best.

Ameriwood Retro Desk features:

  • Place the slim Ameriwood Home Owen Retro Desk in the living room, dining room or bedroom for an industrial feel
  • Minimal assembly required. Dimensions: 26.75″h x 40″w x 19.5″d. Shipping weight is approximately 30.21 lbs
  • A light brown with gray undertones top pairs perfectly with the gray hairpin legs
  • This unit was crafted from laminated particleboard with powder-coated metal legs

