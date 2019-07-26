Chicago’s Steel 18-piece Knife Block Set + lifetime warranty: $89 (Reg. $130+)

Home Depot is offering the Chicago Cutlery Insignia Steel 18-piece Knife Block Set for $89.28 shipped. Simply apply coupon code 15OFFCUTLERY at checkout. Already marked down 20% before you use the coupon, the set is regularly $130 and sells for $120+ at Amazon as well as Bed Bath and Beyond. Today’s deal the lowest price we can find. Starting with a lifetime warranty, Chicago Cutlery is an investment you can count on. This set features all the knives you could need the kitchen as well as a built-in sharpener, shears and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can use the code above to knock 15% off a collection of cutlery, knife sets and more at Home Depot today. As usual, you’ll receive free shipping on orders over $45, but home Depot is intermittently offering free delivery on select products right now as well.

As alternative to today’s featured deal, Cuisinart’s 15-piece Stainless Steel Set will save you some cash at $42 and also includes solid ratings with a lifetime warranty. You won’t be getting the sharpener but most of the other mainstays are in there. The AmazonBasics 14-piece Kitchen Knife Set is always a solid option at $25 Prime shipped as well.

Chicago Cutlery Insignia Steel 18-Piece Knife Block Set:

A wood block houses this handsome cutlery set. With this set, you’ll be able to cut any type of food: thick meats and hard-skinned fruits with the chef knife, baked goods with the bread knife, smaller fruits with the parer, packaging and more with the shears, and just about anything else with the utility knives. Keep all pieces super sharp with the sharpening steel that’s included.

